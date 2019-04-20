Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $370,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,750. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.