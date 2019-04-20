Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Financial Comparison

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 7 11 0 2.53 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $80.12, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.13 billion 2.54 $2.10 billion $4.02 17.75 MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.33 $5.13 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 13.03% 22.15% 15.98% MIND C.T.I. 28.59% 27.40% 21.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats MIND C.T.I. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

