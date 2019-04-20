COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (CHEOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

