Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $52.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,192,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.