Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 7.89%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,192,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

