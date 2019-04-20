CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $435.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.26 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 46.03% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

