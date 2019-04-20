CNB Financial (CCNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79. CNB Financial has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.38 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 22.37%. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.