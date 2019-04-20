CME Group (CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a one year low of $153.90 and a one year high of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $795,846.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,799.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $420,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

