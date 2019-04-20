Cloudbric One Day Volume Reaches $69,180.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $69,180.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00465804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.01108854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00207291 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,289,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.