Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

