Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to post sales of $119.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $132.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $239.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 10,051,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

