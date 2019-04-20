Clear Leisure (CLP) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Shares of Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP) rose 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 5,565,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.32.
About Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)
Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.
