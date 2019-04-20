Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 5,223 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,475,000 after buying an additional 254,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,475,000 after buying an additional 254,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,413,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,561,000 after buying an additional 727,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,055,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,655,000 after buying an additional 803,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,157,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after buying an additional 2,630,852 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $8.03 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 2.14.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QEP. Zacks Investment Research cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

