Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $684,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/clear-harbor-asset-management-llc-sells-390-shares-of-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.