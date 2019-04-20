Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 711,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,414,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $138.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.20.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,409,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,093.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,139 shares of company stock worth $4,461,097 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

