Clarus Corp (CLAR) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $15,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $12.82 on Friday. Clarus Corp has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $382.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

