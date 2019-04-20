Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CIVB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. 22,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,435. The firm has a market cap of $344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

