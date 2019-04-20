Citigroup (C) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2019 results reflect cost control, loan growth and lower revenues. The company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term. Also, the company’s declining costs base supports its bottom-line improvement. Recently, the company set foot in the booming digital consumer payments industry, thereby expanding sources of revenues. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated. Moreover, dismal performance of equity market revenues keeps the top line under pressure.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.61.

NYSE:C opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

