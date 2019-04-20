Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

