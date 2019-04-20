Cimpress (CMPR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.10. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $825.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 1,350 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $102,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

