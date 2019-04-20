Chubb Ltd (CB) Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $141.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

