Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $640.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $575.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $725.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $658.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.70.

CMG opened at $700.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $326.00 and a 12-month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,464.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after buying an additional 209,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 154,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

