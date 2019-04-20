China Life Insurance (LFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,169,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 562,544 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $13.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.36.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

