Chiasma Inc (CHMA) Director Sells $53,100.00 in Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Roni Mamluk sold 5,000 shares of Chiasma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Roni Mamluk sold 5,000 shares of Chiasma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $18,350.00.

CHMA opened at $5.94 on Friday. Chiasma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $145.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.84 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

