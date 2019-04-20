Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Sells $2,620,214.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 68,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,620,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,463,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.30. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,090,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,575,000 after purchasing an additional 441,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chegg by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chegg by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

