Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $471.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/check-point-software-technologies-chkp-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.