Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,627.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $4,872,126.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $359.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $368.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.18.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

