Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

