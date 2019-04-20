CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,135,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,788,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after acquiring an additional 550,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $30.29 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

