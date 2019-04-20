Celestica (CLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Celestica from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.33. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,173,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,977,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,977,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Celestica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,891,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Celestica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

