Cedar Realty Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

CDR stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.34.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

