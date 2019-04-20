Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 448,250 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

