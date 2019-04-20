Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $36,432.00 and $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00461709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.01106648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

