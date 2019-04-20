Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global lowered Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

CAT opened at $143.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

