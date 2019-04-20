Castle Brands (ROX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Castle Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $2.00 target price on shares of Castle Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Castle Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Castle Brands stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Castle Brands has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,442,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 360.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,802 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

