Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,384,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.80 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

