Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,895 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.66.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

