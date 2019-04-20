Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/carroll-financial-associates-inc-has-310000-stake-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.