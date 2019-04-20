Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 134 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 797.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.12.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

