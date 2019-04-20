Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $74.33 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

