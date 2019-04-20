Carnival plc (CUK) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.21. Carnival has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock worth $3,569,555 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carnival stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

