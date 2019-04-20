CarGurus Inc (CARG) CFO Sells $285,600.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 7,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $272,510.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 7,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $279,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.30 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 280,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

