Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 56.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 56.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

