Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.16.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 29,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,582,000.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $75,433.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,014 shares of company stock worth $336,023 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

