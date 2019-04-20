Campbell Wealth Management Invests $238,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

