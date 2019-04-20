CAI International Inc (CAI) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CAI International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 53.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Garcia acquired 10,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Sawka sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $232,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,265.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:CAI opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International Inc has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

