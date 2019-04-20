Cadogan Petroleum (CAD) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD)’s share price was up 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.85 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15). Approximately 629,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,488% from the average daily volume of 11,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

