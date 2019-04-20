Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of CCMP opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $328,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

