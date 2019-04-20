C4X Discovery (C4XD) Trading Up 10.4%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.85 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 110,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,591% from the average daily volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and a PE ratio of -24.38.
In related news, insider Clive Dix bought 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,203 ($32,932.18).
C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.
