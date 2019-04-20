Bunzl (BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,408.18 ($31.47).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($30.73) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 25,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,411 ($31.50), for a total transaction of £624,135.57 ($815,543.67). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.05), for a total value of £194,594.40 ($254,272.05).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

