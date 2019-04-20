Bullion (CBX) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Bullion has traded flat against the US dollar. Bullion has a total market cap of $380,047.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bullion coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00010013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026432 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00154810 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011659 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bullion Coin Profile

Bullion (CBX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,027,994 coins. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bullion is bullion.one . Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

